NLC President Joe Ajaero Declines Police Invitation, Cites Prior Engagements

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has declined a police invitation issued on Monday, citing prior commitments. The invitation requested his presence to address allegations including criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

In response, Ajaero’s legal team from Falana and Falana Chambers communicated with the police on Tuesday, explaining that Ajaero could not attend due to an already scheduled engagement. The letter, signed by Samuel Ogala, a principal partner at the firm, stated that Ajaero would be available for questioning on Wednesday, August 29, 2024. The legal team also requested details of the allegations against him, referencing his constitutional rights under section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The NLC has expressed serious concerns over the invitation, labeling it as “witch-hunting, intimidation, and harassment.” The union has threatened to mobilize its members for mass protests and industrial action should Ajaero be mistreated.

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the NLC called on civil society and the general public to stand in solidarity, warning that any action against Ajaero would be met with significant resistance. The union condemned the police invitation as a politically motivated attempt to silence the labor movement and its leadership, reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law while challenging the legitimacy of the charges.