Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Nigerian woman arrested for smuggling drugs in India

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police have arrested a Nigerian woman in India for allegedly smuggling and supplying psychotropic substances. The police recovered 3.87 kilograms of Mescaline worth around Rs 15 crore in the international market.

Mescaline is known as a party drug and has hallucinogenic effects the same as LSD and Psilocybin (magic mushroom), officials said in a statement on Thursday, August 22, 2024, adding that the drug was smuggled in the packing of branded toffees and fish food.

The accused identified as Faith Racheal, was arrested on August 14 from the Mehrauli area of Delhi.

Mescaline is a naturally occurring psychedelic that comes from the Mexican Peyote cactus and the San Pedro cactus found in Peru and Ecuador. Mescaline can be in powder, tablet, capsule or liquid form, police said.

On August 14, a raid was conducted at Mehrauli after getting a tip-off and Racheal was nabbed along with a bag in which 3.8 kg of Mescaline was recovered, which was concealed in the packing of branded toffee and fish foods, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik.

Rachael came to India in August 2022 on a medical visa.

After the expiry of the visa, she did not return to Nigeria. She came in contact with a Nigerian national and started smuggling of narcotics substance.

She became part of the narcotics drug cartel and used to deliver consignment of narcotics substances from one conduit to another with the help of the said person based in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Enugu Police Arrest 123 Suspects, Rescue 19 Kidnap Victims
Next article
Emir of Gobir Reportedly Killed by Bandits in Sokoto State
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Set to Return from France, to Inaugurate Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Election Views 363
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to...

Joe Ajaero: NLC presidency under Tinubu’s watch – Ikechukwu Amaechi

Nigerianism 363
FIVE days after Comrade Joe Ajaero, former General Secretary...

The Chinese can have Amosun too – Abimbola Adelakun

Nigerianism 363
Following the seizure of the country’s assets based on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Set to Return from France, to Inaugurate Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 363