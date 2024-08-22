Nigerian woman arrested for smuggling drugs in India

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police have arrested a Nigerian woman in India for allegedly smuggling and supplying psychotropic substances. The police recovered 3.87 kilograms of Mescaline worth around Rs 15 crore in the international market.

Mescaline is known as a party drug and has hallucinogenic effects the same as LSD and Psilocybin (magic mushroom), officials said in a statement on Thursday, August 22, 2024, adding that the drug was smuggled in the packing of branded toffees and fish food.

The accused identified as Faith Racheal, was arrested on August 14 from the Mehrauli area of Delhi.

Mescaline is a naturally occurring psychedelic that comes from the Mexican Peyote cactus and the San Pedro cactus found in Peru and Ecuador. Mescaline can be in powder, tablet, capsule or liquid form, police said.

On August 14, a raid was conducted at Mehrauli after getting a tip-off and Racheal was nabbed along with a bag in which 3.8 kg of Mescaline was recovered, which was concealed in the packing of branded toffee and fish foods, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik.

Rachael came to India in August 2022 on a medical visa.

After the expiry of the visa, she did not return to Nigeria. She came in contact with a Nigerian national and started smuggling of narcotics substance.

She became part of the narcotics drug cartel and used to deliver consignment of narcotics substances from one conduit to another with the help of the said person based in Nigeria.