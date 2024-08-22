Nigerian Power Sector Faces $14.19M Unpaid Invoices from International Bilateral Customers

None of the four international bilateral customers supplied by Nigerian power generation companies made payments against the $14.19 million invoice issued for services rendered in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The foreign companies involved include Para-SBEE and Transcorp-SBEE in Benin Republic, and Mainstream-NIGELEC and Odukpani-CEET in Togo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The NERC report also highlights that no payments were received from domestic bilateral customers for the N1.86 million invoice issued for Q1 2024 services. However, some bilateral customers, both local and international, did settle outstanding invoices from previous quarters.

The report noted that two international customers paid a total of $5.96 million, while eight local bilateral customers remitted N505.71 million towards pre-2024 debts. Despite these payments, significant arrears remain.

NERC expects the market operator to enforce payment rules to address the widespread payment indiscipline among both local and international bilateral customers. In a related issue, it was reported that international consumers failed to remit about $51.26 million for electricity exported from Nigeria in 2023. The NERC described this situation as a serious concern that requires immediate action to prevent further financial instability in the power sector.