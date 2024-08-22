Nigerian Government’s UK Properties Listed on eBay Amid $70M Debt Dispute with Chinese Company

Two guest houses in Liverpool, UK, linked to the Nigerian government have been listed for sale on eBay following their seizure by a Chinese company due to an unsettled $70 million debt. The properties, located at 15 Aigburth Hall Road and Beech Lodge, 49 Calderstones Road, are valued between £1.3 million and £1.7 million as of June.

This action was taken after a Commercial Court in London granted Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment, the Chinese company, an enforcement order to confiscate the properties. The seizure is part of Zhongshan Fucheng’s efforts to recover the $70 million awarded in an arbitration case against Nigeria, a sum that has grown to about $81 million with interest as of August 2024.

The dispute stems from a 2013 agreement between Zhongfu, a subsidiary of Zhongshan Fucheng, and the Ogun state government to develop a free trade area. Zhongfu, which held a 60% stake in the joint venture, alleged that Ogun state backed out of the deal in 2016, leading to a “campaign of illegal acts” that forced them out of the agreement. This resulted in the 2018 arbitration case in which a London panel awarded Zhongfu $70 million in damages.