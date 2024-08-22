Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomacy

Nigeria to Increase Passport Fees by 43% Starting September 1, 2024

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a 43% increase in passport fees, effective September 1, 2024. The Nigerian Immigration Service disclosed the new rates via an official statement on X.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Under the new fees, a 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity will rise from ₦35,000 to ₦50,000, while a 64-page passport with a ten-year validity will increase from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000. Fees for passports issued abroad will remain unchanged.

The government stated that the fee hike aims to “maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.” Despite this increase, the Nigerian Immigration Service assured the public of its commitment to transparency and quality service delivery.

The adjustment comes as the Nigerian passport ranks among the least powerful globally, according to the Henley Passport Index. Nigeria holds the 92nd position out of 103 countries, with visa-free access to only 45 out of 227 destinations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
South Africa’s Inflation Drops to 3-Year Low of 4.6% in July, Rate Cut Expected
Next article
NLC President Joe Ajaero Declines Police Invitation, Cites Prior Engagements
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed ZiG Currency Now Used for 40% of Transactions

By Naija247news - 363