Nigeria to Increase Passport Fees by 43% Starting September 1, 2024

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a 43% increase in passport fees, effective September 1, 2024. The Nigerian Immigration Service disclosed the new rates via an official statement on X.

Under the new fees, a 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity will rise from ₦35,000 to ₦50,000, while a 64-page passport with a ten-year validity will increase from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000. Fees for passports issued abroad will remain unchanged.

The government stated that the fee hike aims to “maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.” Despite this increase, the Nigerian Immigration Service assured the public of its commitment to transparency and quality service delivery.

The adjustment comes as the Nigerian passport ranks among the least powerful globally, according to the Henley Passport Index. Nigeria holds the 92nd position out of 103 countries, with visa-free access to only 45 out of 227 destinations.