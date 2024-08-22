Menu
Search
Subscribe
FGN Bonds

Nigeria Demands Investors Must Meet ID Requirements for Local $500M Domestic Dollar Bond

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government requires investors in its new domestic dollar bond to provide specific identification details to participate. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigerian citizens, including those living abroad, must have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and a National Identification Number (NIN) to subscribe to the bond, which is part of a $2 billion program.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bond, aimed at raising $500 million from both local and foreign investors in this initial tranche, mandates that all payments be made electronically. Subscriptions cannot be made in cash but through electronic transfers into designated accounts. For those using domiciliary account balances, the funds must have been in the account for at least 30 days prior to application.

Eligible participants include Nigerians residing in the country, those in the diaspora with foreign exchange savings, and foreign institutional investors. The bond, issued at a 9.75% annual coupon rate over five years, has a minimum subscription amount of $10,000, which is lower than the typical $200,000 for Eurobonds.

The bond’s income is tax-exempt, covering Companies Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Capital Gains Tax. It will be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited for liquidity. The auction closes on August 30, 2024, with settlement scheduled for September 6, 2024.

Finance Minister Wale Edun stated that the bond aims to boost external reserves and stabilize Nigeria’s foreign exchange situation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Power Sector Faces $14.19M Unpaid Invoices from International Bilateral Customers
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Power Sector Faces $14.19M Unpaid Invoices from International Bilateral Customers

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
None of the four international bilateral customers supplied by...

PDP Leaders Denounce Chief Edwin Clark’s Claims of Collusion Amid Party Turmoil

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Acting PDP National Chairman Umaru Damagum and Federal Capital...

IHS Holdings Ltd. plans to sell assets in Rwanda and Zambia to counter Nigeria’s 70% naira devaluation.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
IHS Holdings Ltd., a major telecom tower operator with...

Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed ZiG Currency Now Used for 40% of Transactions

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Zimbabweans are increasingly adopting the ZiG, the nation’s gold-backed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Power Sector Faces $14.19M Unpaid Invoices from International Bilateral Customers

Charles Akpeji - 363