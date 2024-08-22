Nigeria Demands Investors Must Meet ID Requirements for Local $500M Domestic Dollar Bond

The Federal Government requires investors in its new domestic dollar bond to provide specific identification details to participate. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigerian citizens, including those living abroad, must have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and a National Identification Number (NIN) to subscribe to the bond, which is part of a $2 billion program.

The bond, aimed at raising $500 million from both local and foreign investors in this initial tranche, mandates that all payments be made electronically. Subscriptions cannot be made in cash but through electronic transfers into designated accounts. For those using domiciliary account balances, the funds must have been in the account for at least 30 days prior to application.

Eligible participants include Nigerians residing in the country, those in the diaspora with foreign exchange savings, and foreign institutional investors. The bond, issued at a 9.75% annual coupon rate over five years, has a minimum subscription amount of $10,000, which is lower than the typical $200,000 for Eurobonds.

The bond’s income is tax-exempt, covering Companies Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Capital Gains Tax. It will be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited for liquidity. The auction closes on August 30, 2024, with settlement scheduled for September 6, 2024.

Finance Minister Wale Edun stated that the bond aims to boost external reserves and stabilize Nigeria’s foreign exchange situation.