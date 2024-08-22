Menu
NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of hemp farm, arrest 3 in Kogi

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday destroyed seven hectares of hemp farms and arrested three suspects in Kogi.

The NDLEA Kogi Commander, Alhaji Umar Yahuza, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Yahuza said that three hectares were discovered in Ikeja Forest, while the other four were in Maikeke Village of inIgalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that during the operation, three suspects were arrested at the Ikeja Forest, while the owner of the four hectares of hemp farm escaped.

He said that the agency’s breakthrough was recorded within a week, during it’s operation zero tolerance to illicit drugs in the Kogi East axis.

“The discoveries followed intelligence reports received from individuals. Our officers and men swooped on the two farms on August 9 and 15, respectively.

“We are on the trail of the suspect who escaped to ensure he’s arrested and prosecuted. Their activities in the communities are destroying lives of citizens.

“NDLEA is leaving nothing to chance in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

“We are planning to search every nook and cranny of Kogi to ensure that the traffickers and comments of hard drugs are arrested and brought to book to serve as deterrent to others”, he said.

The commander appealed to the general public to assist the agency in its fight against consumption and trafficking of illicit drugs that were destroying many youths.(NAN)

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
