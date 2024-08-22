Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates to N1,615 /$ in parallel market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu

Date:

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated to N1, 615per dollar in the parallel market from N1,610 per dollar on Tuesday.

However, the Naira appreciated to N1,543.84 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,543.84 per dollar from N1,592.06 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N48.22 appreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in NAFEM rose by 12.8 percent to $171.79 million from $152.26 million traded on Tuesday. Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rate widened to N71.16 per dollar from N17.94 per dollar on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

