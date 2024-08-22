Laycon calls out DJ Neptune over alleged debt

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian rapper and reality TV star Laycon has taken to social media to call out famous disc jockey, DJ Neptune over alleged debt following their collaboration.

It would be recalled that the Big Brother Naija “Lock Down” winner collaborated with DJ Neptune on the “Nobody” remix featuring Joeboy and Mr Eazi just after winning the reality show.

In a recent post on the microblogging platform X, Laycon called out the famous DJ, requesting update on their agreement and his cut after four years of working together.

In his words: "Abeg o… @deejayneptune how far my agreement and split for the "Nobody (Icons Remix)" song though. Is it not still ready?haba it's been 4 years o 🤦🏾‍♂️ Cc @emPawaAfrica".