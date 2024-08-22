Japa: Public Outcry Over Increased Nigerian Passport Fees Amid Economic Hardship

Social media users on platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram have expressed disappointment following the Federal Government’s announcement of increased fees for the Nigerian Standard Passport. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) stated that the fee hike, effective from September 1, 2024, is necessary to maintain the passport’s quality and integrity.

The revised fees include N50,000 for a 32-page passport booklet with five-year validity, up from the previous N35,000, and N100,000 for a 64-page booklet with 10-year validity, increased from N70,000.

Social media users voiced concerns over the corruption among NIS officials, the economic challenges in the country, and the government’s insensitivity to the plight of ordinary Nigerians. Many criticized the short notice for the fee hike and called for a review or delay in its implementation.