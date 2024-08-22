Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Japa: Public Outcry Over Increased Nigerian Passport Fees Amid Economic Hardship

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Social media users on platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram have expressed disappointment following the Federal Government’s announcement of increased fees for the Nigerian Standard Passport. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) stated that the fee hike, effective from September 1, 2024, is necessary to maintain the passport’s quality and integrity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The revised fees include N50,000 for a 32-page passport booklet with five-year validity, up from the previous N35,000, and N100,000 for a 64-page booklet with 10-year validity, increased from N70,000.

Social media users voiced concerns over the corruption among NIS officials, the economic challenges in the country, and the government’s insensitivity to the plight of ordinary Nigerians. Many criticized the short notice for the fee hike and called for a review or delay in its implementation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
2024: Asue Ighodalo And The Rest -Erasmus Ikhide
Next article
The Chinese can have Amosun too – Abimbola Adelakun
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Set to Return from France, to Inaugurate Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to...

Joe Ajaero: NLC presidency under Tinubu’s watch – Ikechukwu Amaechi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
FIVE days after Comrade Joe Ajaero, former General Secretary...

The Chinese can have Amosun too – Abimbola Adelakun

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Following the seizure of the country’s assets based on...

2024: Asue Ighodalo And The Rest -Erasmus Ikhide

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
AS the 2024 governorship election and race slated for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Set to Return from France, to Inaugurate Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Election Views 363
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to...

Joe Ajaero: NLC presidency under Tinubu’s watch – Ikechukwu Amaechi

Nigerianism 363
FIVE days after Comrade Joe Ajaero, former General Secretary...

The Chinese can have Amosun too – Abimbola Adelakun

Nigerianism 363
Following the seizure of the country’s assets based on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Set to Return from France, to Inaugurate Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 363