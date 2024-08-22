Menu
Investors Bearished As Mounting Legal Battle Delays N350 Billion Capital Raise at FBN Holdings’ AGM for 2nd Consecutive Year

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

For the second year running, a prolonged legal battle with shareholders is threatening to derail FBN Holdings’ crucial Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A Lagos Federal High Court recently halted the bank’s 12th AGM, initially set for August 22, following a lawsuit filed by shareholder Tohir Folorunsho Ismaila. This postponement, now pushing the meeting to September 3, jeopardizes the bank’s plans to secure shareholder approval for a N350 billion capital raise—vital funds needed to meet new Central Bank capital requirements.

This legal skirmish is the latest in a series of shareholder challenges aimed at blocking FBN Holdings’ AGMs, leading to delays in critical decisions, such as the bank’s planned N300 billion capital raise announced in April.

These funds, to be raised through a public offering, private placement, or rights issue, are essential as Nigerian banks scramble to comply with updated capital rules.

The ongoing legal disputes have cast a shadow over the bank’s AGMs, with multiple shareholders questioning the legitimacy of a board appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) instead of by shareholders. Last year’s AGM faced similar challenges but proceeded virtually after the bank claimed it had not received a court order to stop it.

The upcoming meeting, delayed until September 3, also includes plans to approve director fees totaling N50 million each and N63.7 million for the board chairman.

The situation at First Bank underscores the broader tension between regulatory directives and shareholder rights, as the bank continues to navigate its way through a complex web of legal battles that have left its AGMs hanging in the balance.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
