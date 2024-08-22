Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

IHS Holdings Ltd. plans to sell assets in Rwanda and Zambia to counter Nigeria’s 70% naira devaluation.

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

IHS Holdings Ltd., a major telecom tower operator with significant operations in Nigeria, is considering the sale of its assets in Rwanda and Zambia. The move comes as the company seeks to mitigate financial strain caused by the naira’s sharp devaluation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

With 40,000 towers across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, IHS is leveraging its global reach to gauge interest from potential buyers for its operations in these two African countries. Proceeds from any sales are expected to be used to reduce the company’s debt.

The devaluation of the naira—over 70% since President Bola Tinubu’s administration began implementing foreign-exchange reforms in May 2023—has significantly impacted IHS’s revenue, given Nigeria’s position as its largest market.

In response, IHS has enlisted advisers, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., to explore strategic alternatives and refine its capital allocation strategy. Despite the economic challenges, IHS maintains confidence in its business prospects, asserting that its equity is undervalued relative to Africa’s potential in global markets.

The decision on asset sales remains in early stages, and IHS could opt to retain its operations in Rwanda and Zambia longer. The company has also announced plans to raise between $500 million and $1 billion, amid a steep 80% drop in its share value since its New York listing in 2021.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed ZiG Currency Now Used for 40% of Transactions
Next article
PDP Leaders Denounce Chief Edwin Clark’s Claims of Collusion Amid Party Turmoil
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Demands Investors Must Meet ID Requirements for Local $500M Domestic Dollar Bond

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Federal Government requires investors in its new domestic...

Nigerian Power Sector Faces $14.19M Unpaid Invoices from International Bilateral Customers

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
None of the four international bilateral customers supplied by...

PDP Leaders Denounce Chief Edwin Clark’s Claims of Collusion Amid Party Turmoil

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Acting PDP National Chairman Umaru Damagum and Federal Capital...

Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed ZiG Currency Now Used for 40% of Transactions

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Zimbabweans are increasingly adopting the ZiG, the nation’s gold-backed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Demands Investors Must Meet ID Requirements for Local $500M Domestic Dollar Bond

FGN Bonds 363
The Federal Government requires investors in its new domestic...

Nigerian Power Sector Faces $14.19M Unpaid Invoices from International Bilateral Customers

Infrastructure 363
None of the four international bilateral customers supplied by...

PDP Leaders Denounce Chief Edwin Clark’s Claims of Collusion Amid Party Turmoil

Political parties 363
Acting PDP National Chairman Umaru Damagum and Federal Capital...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Demands Investors Must Meet ID Requirements for Local $500M Domestic...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 363