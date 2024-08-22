IHS Holdings Ltd. plans to sell assets in Rwanda and Zambia to counter Nigeria’s 70% naira devaluation.

IHS Holdings Ltd., a major telecom tower operator with significant operations in Nigeria, is considering the sale of its assets in Rwanda and Zambia. The move comes as the company seeks to mitigate financial strain caused by the naira’s sharp devaluation.

With 40,000 towers across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, IHS is leveraging its global reach to gauge interest from potential buyers for its operations in these two African countries. Proceeds from any sales are expected to be used to reduce the company’s debt.

The devaluation of the naira—over 70% since President Bola Tinubu’s administration began implementing foreign-exchange reforms in May 2023—has significantly impacted IHS’s revenue, given Nigeria’s position as its largest market.

In response, IHS has enlisted advisers, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., to explore strategic alternatives and refine its capital allocation strategy. Despite the economic challenges, IHS maintains confidence in its business prospects, asserting that its equity is undervalued relative to Africa’s potential in global markets.

The decision on asset sales remains in early stages, and IHS could opt to retain its operations in Rwanda and Zambia longer. The company has also announced plans to raise between $500 million and $1 billion, amid a steep 80% drop in its share value since its New York listing in 2021.