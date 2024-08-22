Menu
“If anything happens to me, hold Davido responsible” – Dammy Krane cries out

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular singer, Dammy Krane cries out as he reveals that he has been arrested over an alleged defamation involving the sensational musician, Davido.

It would be recalled that Dammy Krane has been making allegations of Davido knowing about Tagbo’s demise. Tagbo was the former assistant to the DMW executive.

In a Tweet he made on his X page, Dammy Krane alleged that he had been arrested illegally by police allegedly on Davido’s instructions.

He further alleged that they are trying to frame him, saying that he is into crypto scams.

Lamenting to Nigerians, he asked people to hold Davido responsible if anything should happen to him.

In a series of tweet, he wrote :

“TIME FOR THE TRUTH TO BE REVEALED

IVE BEEN ARRESTED”

“THEY DIDNT ARREST

@davido

AFTER CALLING HIM OUT FOR TAGBOS DEATH “

“THEM DON PAY THEM O

NA SETUP O”

“THEY ARE TRYING TO SET ME UP BECAUSE THEY CANT HOLD NOTHING ON ME

THEY WROTE PETITION THAT I AM INTO FLUTTERWAVE & CRYPTO SCAM JUST TO ARREST ME TO SHOW EGO

MEANWHILE

@davido

IS THE ONE SCAMMING WITH CRYPTO”

“OPPRESOR

@davido

HAS PAID THEM TO ARREST ME

ITHEY WROTE PETITION LYING THAT I AM INTO FLUTTERWAVE & CRYPTO SCAM JUST TO ARREST ME

THIS IS HOW THEY KEEP USING THE BAD COPS TO SPOIL THE NAME OF THE POLICE”

“IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO ME

@davido

SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Naira depreciates to N1,615 /$ in parallel market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363