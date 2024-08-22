Menu
Emir of Gobir Reportedly Killed by Bandits in Sokoto State

Isah Bawa, the Emir of Gobir in Gawata town, Sokoto State, has been reported killed by bandits. In an interview with BBC Hausa, Shuaibu Gobir, the Magaji of Gawata, confirmed the emir’s death on Tuesday.

The traditional ruler was abducted three weeks ago in the Kwanar Maharba area of Sokoto while returning from an event. A viral video showed him tied up and pleading with the state government to pay the ransom for his release. In the video, he expressed desperation, highlighting his age and long service to the government.

According to Gobir, the emir was shot and killed by the bandits on Tuesday after the Asr prayer. The body has not yet been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the emir’s son, who was kidnapped alongside him.

The bandits had previously contacted the family, falsely claiming the emir was alive and “warming himself by the fire,” in a last plea for ransom payment.

Police spokesperson Ahmad Rufai noted that the family had not yet reported the emir’s death to the station.

