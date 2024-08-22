Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Keep It Casual at “Blink Twice” Screening

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping things light and casual, making an appearance together at the “Blink Twice” screening in NYC. The model and singer were spotted sharing cozy private chats throughout the event on Wednesday night, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The duo mingled with other notable guests, including the film’s director, Zoë Kravitz, who attended with her partner and the movie’s star, Channing Tatum.

Rumors of a romance between Emily and Shaboozey began earlier this month when she was seen at his performance during NYC’s Z100 Summer Bash, just days after they were reportedly spotted holding hands at a Manhattan nightclub.

Though sources previously indicated they were just hanging out and keeping it casual, their recent quality time together suggests there might be more to their connection. Could this be the beginning of something more official? Only time will tell!