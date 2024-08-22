Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Keep It Casual at “Blink Twice” Screening

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping things light and casual, making an appearance together at the “Blink Twice” screening in NYC. The model and singer were spotted sharing cozy private chats throughout the event on Wednesday night, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The duo mingled with other notable guests, including the film’s director, Zoë Kravitz, who attended with her partner and the movie’s star, Channing Tatum.

Rumors of a romance between Emily and Shaboozey began earlier this month when she was seen at his performance during NYC’s Z100 Summer Bash, just days after they were reportedly spotted holding hands at a Manhattan nightclub.

Though sources previously indicated they were just hanging out and keeping it casual, their recent quality time together suggests there might be more to their connection. Could this be the beginning of something more official? Only time will tell!

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together
Next article
Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

Digital Economy 363
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Naija247news) - Yaga, a leading South...

Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response

Lifestyle News 363
Cardi B isn’t holding back after someone questioned if...

Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together

Lifestyle News 363
Ashanti and Nelly have big news to share—they've just...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 363