Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response

Cardi B isn’t holding back after someone questioned if she’d been bleaching her skin. The rapper swiftly shut down the online accusation on Wednesday, calling out the commenter as clueless. Cardi explained that her paler appearance is due to her unborn baby, who’s leaving her pale, anemic, with sunken eyes and visible veins.

She added that sunbathing is off the table since it makes her hot and dizzy, posing a health risk. For now, Cardi is embracing her natural, lighter complexion. She ended her clapback with a signature Cardi mic drop, telling people to “stop thinking with your a**hole.”

The controversy started when Cardi posted a picture on X of her friend rubbing her pregnant belly. The camera flash seemed to make her look lighter than usual, sparking the unfounded speculation.

This isn’t Cardi’s first time handling pregnancy rumors—she’s expecting baby number three and has everything under control. She announced the pregnancy earlier this month, just a day after filing for divorce from Offset, her husband since 2017.