Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Cardi B isn’t holding back after someone questioned if she’d been bleaching her skin. The rapper swiftly shut down the online accusation on Wednesday, calling out the commenter as clueless. Cardi explained that her paler appearance is due to her unborn baby, who’s leaving her pale, anemic, with sunken eyes and visible veins.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She added that sunbathing is off the table since it makes her hot and dizzy, posing a health risk. For now, Cardi is embracing her natural, lighter complexion. She ended her clapback with a signature Cardi mic drop, telling people to “stop thinking with your a**hole.”

The controversy started when Cardi posted a picture on X of her friend rubbing her pregnant belly. The camera flash seemed to make her look lighter than usual, sparking the unfounded speculation.

This isn’t Cardi’s first time handling pregnancy rumors—she’s expecting baby number three and has everything under control. She announced the pregnancy earlier this month, just a day after filing for divorce from Offset, her husband since 2017.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Keep It Casual at “Blink Twice” Screening
Next article
South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

Digital Economy 363
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Naija247news) - Yaga, a leading South...

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Keep It Casual at “Blink Twice” Screening

Lifestyle News 363
Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping things light...

Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together

Lifestyle News 363
Ashanti and Nelly have big news to share—they've just...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 363