Lifestyle News

Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Ashanti and Nelly have big news to share—they’ve just welcomed their first baby together! The singer announced the happy arrival on Instagram, writing, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol.”

Ashanti expressed her joy at finally becoming a mom, sharing how proud she is of her body for bringing new life into the world. She first hinted at her pregnancy back in April with a playful skit featuring her mom, Tina Douglas, captioned “Baby, baby, baby, baby,” a nod to her 2002 hit song.

Along with the baby news, the couple also revealed their engagement, though TMZ reported last month that Ashanti and Nelly had actually tied the knot months earlier. According to public records, their marriage was officially recorded on December 27, 2023, in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis County.

Fans might have already suspected the baby news when Nelly was spotted rubbing Ashanti’s belly last December. After rekindling their romance last year, Ashanti and Nelly are now enjoying a full-circle moment, reliving the glory days of the 2000s as they start this new chapter together.

