ADNOC Strengthens African Presence: Focus on Nigeria, Libya, and Egypt in Latest OMV Stake Acquisition

Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company, ADNOC, is significantly expanding its influence in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, Libya, and Egypt, through the acquisition of a minority stake in Austria-based OMV earlier this year. This move comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enhances its diplomatic and investment ties across the continent.

ADNOC’s direct assets in Africa now include a 10% stake in the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique and interests in various oil and gas fields in Egypt. The company is also in discussions with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), alongside Italy’s Eni and France’s TotalEnergies, to explore and develop the NC-7 gas field in the Ghadames basin.

With the purchase of a minority stake in OMV from the UAE’s sovereign investment firm, Mubadala, ADNOC has also bolstered its indirect holdings in African projects. These include upstream oil and gas operations, as well as ammonia, electric, LNG, and gas processing plants in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Mozambique, South Africa, Kenya, and Libya, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

While ADNOC has declined to comment on the acquisition’s implications, sources indicate that the company’s growing footprint in Africa aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy of securing energy resources and fostering diplomatic relations across the region.

Analysts suggest that ADNOC’s expansion into Africa, including its increased presence in Nigeria, allows the company to meet energy demand on the continent, which faces a significant electricity shortage. The investment also opens up new supply routes to Europe, especially as global energy dynamics shift.

This expansion is part of a larger UAE effort to position itself as a key player in Africa, following in the footsteps of China’s economic influence on the continent.