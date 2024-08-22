2024: Asue Ighodalo And The Rest -Erasmus Ikhide

AS the 2024 governorship election and race slated for September 21st come closer, the spotlight shines brightly on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, a standout leader poised to make a significant impact. While the likes of Monday Okpevhbolo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, and others may be vying for attention, Dr. Asue’s exceptional qualities and track record set him apart from the rest.

Dr. Asue’s manifesto is a masterclass in visionary leadership. His manifesto promises to tackle food security challenges, address wanton security concerns, drive economic growth, improve healthcare, and enhance education. His commitment to fixing decayed infrastructure, job creation, empowering marginalized communities and promoting social justice resonates deeply with me as a legal practitioner in particular and with the Edo people in general. Asue’s manifesto is a testament to his dedication to creating a better future for all in the face of global economic stagnation.

Dr. Asue’s impressive track record speaks for itself. His achievements in his previous position as captain of industries and chairman of several national and multinational institutions like the Sterling Bank, Okomu Oil Plc, and Nigeria Brewery demonstrate his capacity for effective leadership and problem-solving. His accomplishments, such as the revitalisation of most of the comatose companies he headed in the past, where he showcased his ability to drive results and make positive impact, signposted him as the perfect and most credible candidate of the People’s Democratic Party as against the APC and Labour Party candidates without tangible records of achievements.

For the record, Dr. Asue is not a newcomer to the scene. He has been tirelessly working on the ground, building relationships, and understanding the needs of the people through the Alaghodao submit, which he has been chairing for the last seven years under the dutiful watch of Governor Godwin Obaseki. His commitment to continuity ensures that the progress made so far will not be disrupted but rather built upon.

Dr. Asue’s leadership style is characterized by unity and inclusiveness. He believes in the indivisibility of affinity that exists amongst us and he is committed to bringing people together and fostering a sense of belonging across the state. His dedication to inclusivity is visible in his manifesto, purposely driven towards ensuring that every voice is heard and valued in the state as governor.

Asue’s unique blend of vision, expertise, and passion makes him the ideal candidate for the challenges ahead. His impressive manifesto, built on the key pillars of compulsory education for all, industrialization, job creation, security, food sufficiency and the rest, resonates with the people and inspires hope for a better future for the state. His achievements in all his previous engagements demonstrate a consistent pattern of excellence, innovation, and dedication to the greater good.

While others may attempt to follow in Asue’s footsteps, they lack the depth, sincerity, and charisma that set him apart. The people deserve a leader who truly understands and cares for their needs, and Asue is that leader.

In 2024, the choice is clear. Asue Ighodalo stands head and shoulders above the rest. Edo has a duty in the coming election to rally behind him and build a brighter future for all.

Erasmus Ikhide contributed this piece via: ikhideluckyerasmus@gmail.com.