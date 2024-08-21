Menu
”You are a ritualist if you eat more than three fried eggs – Rapper Falz

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian rapper Falz recently shared a lighthearted message aimed at women who enjoy eating more than three eggs for breakfast.

On his Instagram page, the renowned rapper shared his observation about ladies capable of consuming more than three fried eggs just for breakfast.

According to him, any lady who is capable of doing such is a ritualist or a close cultist and if their man is not wary of them, they would be the first to be executed.

He captioned his video: “2 to 3 is a mazimum genera acceptable standard 🍳” (www.naija247news.com).

