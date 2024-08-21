WAEC opens portals for 2025 WASSCE school recognition

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The West African Examinations Council has notified the public on the opening of online portals for school recognition and the upload of Continuous Assessment Scores for the upcoming 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Schools wishing to present candidates for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, have been advised to complete their recognition and upload their Continuous Assessment Scores, CASS data before 13 December 2024.

A Monday statement, referenced as BN/ZC/MOE/15/VOL.2/139 and signed by Mr A. Adebolu, Head of Exams for the Branch Controller, was addressed to school principals and titled “WASSCE (SC) 2025: OPENING OF ONLINE PORTALS FOR SCHOOL RECOGNITION AND UPLOAD OF CASS 1 & 2”.

The statement reads: “The school recognition portal will be open for the recognition of new schools from 2 September to 13 December 2024.”

“All schools seeking approval for WASSCE (SC) 2025 are advised to make the appropriate payments and complete their application process within this period.

“The CASS upload portal for CASS 1 & 2 will be open from 2 September to 20 December 2024.”

“Consequently, all schools presenting candidates for WASSCE (SC) 2025 are urged to upload their CASS 1 & 2 data before the closing date.

“Please note that the portals will close at midnight on the due dates, and no further requests will be entertained after the closure.”(www.naija247news.com).