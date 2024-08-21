Price of 12kg cooking gas increased by 55% in one year -NBS

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the price of 12.5 kilograms (kg) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), better known as cooking gas, has increased by 55.66 percent year-on-year.

The bureau, in its latest LPG (cooking gas) price watch report for July said Nigerians paid an average price of N14,261.57 for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in July 2024 compared to N9,162.11 in July 2023.

“The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 9.37% on a month-on-month basis from N15,736.27 in June 2024 to N14,261.57 in July 2024,” the bureau said.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 55.66% from N9,162.11 in July 2023.”

The NBS said Gombe recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N15,872.22, followed by Yobe and Taraba at N15,823.32 and N15,625.00, respectively.

“Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi with N13,314.47, followed by Enugu and Nassarawa with N13,411.39 and N13,413.81 respectively,” NBS said.

The NBS report showed that the north-east recorded the highest average retail price at N15,075.16, followed by the north-west (N14,454.86) and the north-central (N13,611.68).

In addition, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by 14.23 percent on a month-on-month basis — from N6,966.03 recorded in June 2024 to N5,974.55 in July 2024.

On the contrary, the bureau said the price increased “by 46.69 percent on a year-on-year basis from N4,072.87 in July 2023”.(www.naija247news.com).