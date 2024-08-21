Police arrests suspect over mrder of 21-year-old Unilorin student

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested several suspects in connection with the m*rder of Awesu Mojisola, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology.

The lifeless body of the deceased was discovered at a dump site in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin on August 11, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, on August 13, 2024, at approximately 4:30 PM, a missing person report was filed by Miss Blessing O., a resident of Gbomi’s area in Offa, Kwara State. Miss Blessing reported that her roommate, Miss Awesu Mojisola, a 21-year-old student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, had been missing since August 9, 2024.

It was reported that on August 9, Miss Mojisola received a phone call from one of Miss Timileyin, who informed her about an event organized by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin. Miss Timileyin introduced Mojisola to one Mr. Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to a night party under the pretence of hiring her to act as his girlfriend for a fee of fifteen thousand naira (#15,000.00).

The statement further revealed that upon her arrival in Ilorin, Miss Mojisola informed her roommate that she felt uneasy at the hotel where Adebayo Happiness had lodged her and mentioned that there was no party at the location as claimed. Shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off, and all subsequent efforts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public about an ongoing investigation into a case of culpable homicide reported on August 12, 2024, at approximately 7:30 AM by Mr Olorunoje, a resident of the Aleniboro area in Ilorin, Kwara State,” the statement said.

“According to Mr. Olorunoje, on August 11, 2024, at about 8:00 PM, he was returning home from the mosque when a group of labourers approached him with a disturbing discovery. They had found the body of an unidentified female, approximately 25 years old, discarded at a refuse dump near the Aleniboro area in Ilorin.

“Following this report, a team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the scene was thoroughly examined and photographed. During the initial investigation, traces of blood were found near the left ear of the deceased. The body was subsequently transported to the General Hospital in Ilorin, where a medical examination confirmed that she was deceased. The body has since been deposited in the hospital morgue. The deceased was later identified as Miss Awesu Mojisola,” the statement added.

“In light of these developments, the Kwara State Police Command has arrested suspects in connection with the case. The investigation is ongoing, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further discreet investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, has assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to uncover the truth behind this incident and bring those responsible to justice.(www.naija247news.com).