Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

NNPC Repays 60% of $1.036 Billion Loan for Dangote Refinery Stake

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has repaid 60% of the $1.036 billion loan it secured in September 2021 to finance its 20% stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise (DPRP FZE).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to NNPC’s financial report for the year ending December 31, 2023, $625 million of the loan has been paid, leaving a balance of $424 million.

The loan was arranged through a forward sale agreement with Lekki Refinery Funding Limited, with an interest rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 6.125%. As part of the agreement, NNPC pledged to supply 35,000 barrels of crude oil per day to repay the loan.

NNPC originally managed the investment through its subsidiary NNPC Greenfield Limited.

However, following restructuring mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), management shifted to NNPC Downstream Investment Service (NDIS).

As of December 2023, NNPC holds a 7.25% interest in the DPRP FZE, a reduction from the original 20% stake due to strategic decisions rather than a failure to meet payment obligations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Reports Record $553 Million Remittance Inflows in July, a 130% Yearly Surge
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Reports Record $553 Million Remittance Inflows in July, a 130%...

Gbenga Samson - 363