NNPC Repays 60% of $1.036 Billion Loan for Dangote Refinery Stake

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has repaid 60% of the $1.036 billion loan it secured in September 2021 to finance its 20% stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise (DPRP FZE).

According to NNPC’s financial report for the year ending December 31, 2023, $625 million of the loan has been paid, leaving a balance of $424 million.

The loan was arranged through a forward sale agreement with Lekki Refinery Funding Limited, with an interest rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 6.125%. As part of the agreement, NNPC pledged to supply 35,000 barrels of crude oil per day to repay the loan.

NNPC originally managed the investment through its subsidiary NNPC Greenfield Limited.

However, following restructuring mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), management shifted to NNPC Downstream Investment Service (NDIS).

As of December 2023, NNPC holds a 7.25% interest in the DPRP FZE, a reduction from the original 20% stake due to strategic decisions rather than a failure to meet payment obligations.