Diaspora Remittances

Nigeria Reports Record $553 Million Remittance Inflows in July, a 130% Yearly Surge

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a remarkable rise in remittance inflows, which reached $553 million in July 2024—a 130% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

This figure marks the highest monthly total on record, reflecting the CBN’s ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

In a statement signed by Hakama Sidi-Ali, the acting director of corporate communications, the CBN attributed the substantial growth in remittance receipts to recent policy measures.

These measures include granting licenses to new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), implementing a willing buyer-willing seller model, and ensuring timely access to naira liquidity for IMTOs.

Diaspora remittances play a crucial role in Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, supplementing foreign direct investment and portfolio investments. The CBN’s initiatives have fueled continued growth in these inflows, aligning with the institution’s goal of doubling formal remittance receipts within a year.

The increase in remittances is seen as a testament to the success of the CBN’s efforts to bolster public confidence in the foreign exchange market, support a robust and inclusive banking system, and promote price stability, which is vital for sustained economic growth.

Additionally, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s year-on-year headline inflation rate slowed in July 2024 for the first time in 19 months, indicating that the CBN’s monetary policy tightening measures are yielding positive results.

The CBN remains committed to maintaining stability in the foreign exchange market and will continue to monitor and adjust policies as necessary to encourage greater remittance flows into the country.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

