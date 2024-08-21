Nigeria Cuts U.S. Crude Imports as Dangote Refinery Shifts Toward Domestic Crude Supply

Nigeria’s Dangote mega-refinery is increasingly sourcing crude oil domestically, reducing its reliance on imports from the U.S. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that in the third quarter, over 80% of the refinery’s feedstock will come from Nigerian sources, up from less than 75% in the previous quarter.

This shift comes as the refinery plans to resell some of the U.S. crude it had previously purchased, which has influenced oil prices and highlighted the refinery’s significant impact on Atlantic basin petroleum markets.

The trend toward local crude could intensify with the Nigerian government’s new system, starting in October, allowing Dangote to purchase crude in local currency, potentially involving up to 445,000 barrels per day. If this system is fully utilized, the refinery might drastically reduce its need for overseas crude.

Since December, the Dangote refinery, located near Lagos, has processed over 56 million barrels of crude, with 78% sourced locally. Recent tanker-tracking data indicates that the refinery will continue to receive a significant portion of its crude from Nigeria, with additional shipments scheduled for September.

Initially, inflows of U.S. feedstock were expected to increase significantly over the summer. However, Dangote has resold some of the U.S. barrels it acquired for this month and next, and has canceled two tenders to purchase an additional 6 million barrels of American crude for September.

This pivot could lead to fewer Nigerian barrels available for export to Europe and Asia.