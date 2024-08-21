NBA Urges Tinubu to Enforce Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery to Tackle Fuel Scarcity

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fully implement his directive on the supply of crude oil to the Dangote refinery and modular refineries across the country.

The association emphasized that the establishment of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a nationalistic and patriotic endeavor, deserving of support from both the Federal Government and Nigerians. They believe that the refinery has the potential to end the persistent fuel scarcity and long queues at filling stations.

Expressing disappointment, the NBA highlighted the challenges faced by the refinery due to opposition from fuel importers, who have kept the Nigerian economy reliant on imported refined petroleum products, despite the country’s status as a leading crude oil producer.

NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, during a visit to the facility, praised Aliko Dangote, the President/CEO of Dangote Group, for his resilience in the face of opposition.

Maikyau urged the Federal Government to create a supportive environment for the refinery to operate effectively, which would transform Nigeria into a net exporter of refined petroleum products and alleviate the hardships caused by fuel scarcity. He lamented that it is shameful for Nigeria to export crude while the refinery imports it due to resistance from local players.

Vice Chairman of the NBA’s Epe Branch, Ivo Takor, also commended the refinery’s strategic location and its potential to resolve long-standing issues of fuel importation, create jobs, boost foreign exchange, and save the country money spent on fuel subsidies.

Takor stressed the need for stringent monitoring to ensure compliance with President Tinubu’s directive, emphasizing that withholding crude from the refinery constitutes economic sabotage and should be met with appropriate sanctions.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President (Oil & Gas) at Dangote Industries Limited, informed the delegates that the refinery was primarily established to refine local crudes for Nigeria’s benefit, while exporting excess production to boost the economy.

However, he noted that the lack of sufficient Nigerian crude supplies has forced the refinery to import crude from other countries.