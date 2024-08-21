Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

NBA Urges Tinubu to Enforce Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery to Tackle Fuel Scarcity

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fully implement his directive on the supply of crude oil to the Dangote refinery and modular refineries across the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The association emphasized that the establishment of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a nationalistic and patriotic endeavor, deserving of support from both the Federal Government and Nigerians. They believe that the refinery has the potential to end the persistent fuel scarcity and long queues at filling stations.

Expressing disappointment, the NBA highlighted the challenges faced by the refinery due to opposition from fuel importers, who have kept the Nigerian economy reliant on imported refined petroleum products, despite the country’s status as a leading crude oil producer.

NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, during a visit to the facility, praised Aliko Dangote, the President/CEO of Dangote Group, for his resilience in the face of opposition.

Maikyau urged the Federal Government to create a supportive environment for the refinery to operate effectively, which would transform Nigeria into a net exporter of refined petroleum products and alleviate the hardships caused by fuel scarcity. He lamented that it is shameful for Nigeria to export crude while the refinery imports it due to resistance from local players.

Vice Chairman of the NBA’s Epe Branch, Ivo Takor, also commended the refinery’s strategic location and its potential to resolve long-standing issues of fuel importation, create jobs, boost foreign exchange, and save the country money spent on fuel subsidies.

Takor stressed the need for stringent monitoring to ensure compliance with President Tinubu’s directive, emphasizing that withholding crude from the refinery constitutes economic sabotage and should be met with appropriate sanctions.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President (Oil & Gas) at Dangote Industries Limited, informed the delegates that the refinery was primarily established to refine local crudes for Nigeria’s benefit, while exporting excess production to boost the economy.

However, he noted that the lack of sufficient Nigerian crude supplies has forced the refinery to import crude from other countries.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity
Next article
Fidelity Bank Fined Record N555.8 Million for Customer Data Breaches by NDPC
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

I would’ve been a footballer if not for music – Wizkid

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation, Wizkid, says football...

Fidelity Bank Fined Record N555.8 Million for Customer Data Breaches by NDPC

David Okafor David Okafor -
Fidelity Bank has been fined N555.8 million by...

BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Foods Plc has signed an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality

Health news 363
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

I would’ve been a footballer if not for music – Wizkid

Lifestyle News 363
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation, Wizkid, says football...

Fidelity Bank Fined Record N555.8 Million for Customer Data Breaches by NDPC

Banks & Finance 363
Fidelity Bank has been fined N555.8 million by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363