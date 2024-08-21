Menu
Naira Weakens to N1,610/$ in parallel market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday depreciated to N1, 610 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,600 per dollar on Monday.

In the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira also depreciated to N1,592.06 per dollar.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose to N1,592.06 per dollar from N1,579.22 per dollar on Monday, indicating N12.84 depreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in NAFEM fell by 6.5 percent to $152.26 million from $162.99 million traded on Monday.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rate narrowed to N17.94 per dollar from N20.78 per dollar on Monday.(www.naija247news.com).

