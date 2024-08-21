Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

M-Pox: Ebonyi begins intensive sensitisation against spread

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ebonyi Government says it has begun public health sensitisation for the prevention of the spread of the deadly viral Monkey-pox (M-pox) disease which is fast spreading across the country.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezirike, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the state through the ministry of health and other relevant agencies had embarked on public sensitisation to raise people’s awareness on the disease.

.

According to him, the state government was not relenting in ensuring that citizens of the state were protected against the disease through various health safety measures.

He said that health workers had embarked on public awareness on the existence of M-pox and the need for the public to maintain standard health safety measures to prevent it’s spread in the state.

Umezirike, who revealed that the state has recorded the first case of the M-pox disease, noted that efforts were in place to contain it and stop it from spreading.

He said that the virus was recorded at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) on August 10.

According to him, the index case, was a 32-year-old male farmer, from Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, who resides in Abakaliki.

He said the index case travelled to Rivers State and returned to Ebonyi on July 7 and presented with history of fever, masculopapular rash, sore throat, headache and general weakness.

The commissioner said: “A presumptive diagnosis of monkey-pox was made to rule out smallpox.

“Sample was collected and sent to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Reference Laboratory and the result came out positive for monkey pox virus.”

Umezirike said that the patient was admitted in Ebonyi Isolation Centre and was currently being managed for monkey-pox and responding to treatment.

He also disclosed that seven contacts had been identified and line-listed which were being followed up.

“Active case search has been heightened across all the LGAs in the state to strengthen case finding,” he said.

Umezirike said that since the onset of the outbreak, Ebonyi had recorded a total of 32 suspected cases with only one confirmed case.

“Case fatality rate is still zero as there is no record of any death both in suspected and confirmed cases in the state.

“Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate the outbreak investigation and response across the 13 LGAs in the state,” he said.

Umezirike said the state was currently supporting response activities to contain the monkey-pox outbreak via active case search, epidemiological investigation, contact line listing and monitoring of all exposed contacts.

The commissioner said measures had been put in place to ensure effective sample collection and testing to enable laboratory confirmation.

“Risk communication activities have been heightened to advise the public on preventive measures.”

Meanwhile, residents of Abakaliki who spoke to NAN urged governments at all levels to collaborate with various health institutions to stem the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

They also advised members of the public to imbibe the culture of maintaining clean environments and personal hygiene to stay safe and to avoid contracting the disease.

A medical practitioner, Dr Leo Nnaji, urged the public to maintain health safety conscious adding that the m-pox was a highly infectious disease which could spread from person to person or from animal to humans.

“M-pox has been designated a global pandemic and government and citizens must synergise to combat the disease and this is not a time for people to compromise health safety tips.

“People must learn to keep their environments clean and report on time any suspected case of m-pox to the health authorities,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Emmanuel Akah, urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify public health safety awareness to educate the public on the existence of the disease and strategies to prevent its spread.

Akah noted that majority of the population were still ignorant of the existence of the disease and its devastating effects.

“I call on NOA to raise the consciousness of the people through public enlightenment using broadcast media to educate both citizens on the dangers of the disease,” he said. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAF strikes kill 5 terrorist commanders, 35 fighters in Borno
Next article
Lagos police arrest three kidnap suspects
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Foods Plc has signed an...

”You are a ritualist if you eat more than three fried eggs – Rapper Falz

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper Falz recently shared a...

“I’m hale and hearty” – Tekno dismisses reports of collapsing during a performance in South Africa.

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu,...

Price of 12kg cooking gas increased by 55% in one year -NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity

Companies & Markets 363
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Foods Plc has signed an...

”You are a ritualist if you eat more than three fried eggs – Rapper Falz

Lifestyle News 363
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper Falz recently shared a...

“I’m hale and hearty” – Tekno dismisses reports of collapsing during a performance in South Africa.

Lifestyle News 363
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363