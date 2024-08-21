Home Security News CrimeWatch Lagos police arrest three kidnap suspects

Lagos police arrest three kidnap suspects

By
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
-

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers terrorising residents of Ikorodu area of the state.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed this to the News Agency on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a car dealer at Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu on Tuesday before they were caught.

“Three suspects, whose ages ranged from 23 to 33, (names withheld), have been in our custody since Tuesday shortly after the incident.

“Efforts are on to arrest two other suspects who escaped during the raid,” he said.

The spokesperson said that investigation on the case have commenced. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous articleM-Pox: Ebonyi begins intensive sensitisation against spread
Next articleJennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
https://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

363 COMMENTS

Comments are closed.

©