Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

August 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous actress, Jennifer Lopez, 55, has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

It would be recalled that the couple remarried in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, rekindling their romance 17 years after their initial engagement.

However, their second chance at love came to an end on April 26, 2024, when they separated.

Lopez represented herself in the filing and didn’t mention a prenuptial agreement, with sources confirming its absence.

This marks the end of a long and winding road for the Hollywood couple, who initially broke up in January 2004. Despite being apart for over a decade, they remained friendly and famously rekindled their romance in 2021, only to ultimately part ways once again.(www.naija247news.com).