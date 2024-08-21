Investors Gain N66bn as All Share Index Rebounds by 0.28%

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Tuesday bounced back from 1.36% decline of Tuesday as the All Share Index grew by 0.12% to settle at 95,895.92 points from the previous close of 95,779.79 points.

Investors gained N66 billion as the Market Capitalisation was up by 0.12% to close at N54.448 trillion from the previous close of N54.382 trillion.

An aggregate of 1 billion units of shares were traded in 8,295 deals, valued at N7.69 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

LEARNAFRICA led the gainers with 9.94% growth to close at N3.87 from the previous close of N3.52.

OANDO, CUTIX and RTBRISCOE among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.90%, 9.85% and 9.63% respectively.

Percentage Losers

THOMASWYAT led price decliners’ table as it sheds 9.71% of its share price to close at N1.58 from the previous close of N1.75.

OMATEK, FTN Cocoa and NEIMETH among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.85%, 6.80% and 5.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Jaiz Bank traded about 651 million units of its shares in 149 deals, valued at about N1.49 billion.

Sterling Bank traded about 54 million units of its shares in 70 deals, valued at about N218 million.(www.naija247news.com).