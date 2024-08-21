“I’m hale and hearty” – Tekno dismisses reports of collapsing during a performance in South Africa.

August 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, popularly known as Tekno, has refuted claims that he collapsed while performing on stage in South Africa.

The rumor spread after a viral video surfaced, showing an artist experiencing what appeared to be a seizure during a live performance in South Africa.

Tekno however, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to clarify the situation. He assured fans that he is in good health and not present in South Africa.

He wrote:

“ Hey Guys, I’m hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa.

” I hope whoever that was in the video is doing well and okay. Thank you guys. Love you ”. (www.naija247news.com).