Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

I would’ve been a footballer if not for music – Wizkid

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation, Wizkid, says football would have been his alternate career if music hadn’t worked out.

The Nigerian superstar shared his passion for the sport and his admiration for the discipline required to succeed in football.

Wizkid, who played on his school’s football team, acknowledged that his impatience and dislike for early morning training sessions led him to focus on music instead.

“If I wasn’t doing music, I would be playing football, I play football real good, I used to be in my school team”, he said.

He, however, said that his respect for the sport and its demands remains strong.

Wizkid also shared his unconventional approach to security, opting not to travel with bodyguards and instead relying on his tight-knit management team, whom he considers family.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fidelity Bank Fined Record N555.8 Million for Customer Data Breaches by NDPC
Next article
FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Fidelity Bank Fined Record N555.8 Million for Customer Data Breaches by NDPC

David Okafor David Okafor -
Fidelity Bank has been fined N555.8 million by...

NBA Urges Tinubu to Enforce Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery to Tackle Fuel Scarcity

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on...

BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Foods Plc has signed an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality

Health news 363
August 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Fidelity Bank Fined Record N555.8 Million for Customer Data Breaches by NDPC

Banks & Finance 363
Fidelity Bank has been fined N555.8 million by...

NBA Urges Tinubu to Enforce Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery to Tackle Fuel Scarcity

News Analysis 363
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FCTA distributes malaria preventive drugs to reduce child mortality

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363