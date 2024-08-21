I would’ve been a footballer if not for music – Wizkid

August 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation, Wizkid, says football would have been his alternate career if music hadn’t worked out.

The Nigerian superstar shared his passion for the sport and his admiration for the discipline required to succeed in football.

Wizkid, who played on his school’s football team, acknowledged that his impatience and dislike for early morning training sessions led him to focus on music instead.

“If I wasn’t doing music, I would be playing football, I play football real good, I used to be in my school team”, he said.

He, however, said that his respect for the sport and its demands remains strong.

Wizkid also shared his unconventional approach to security, opting not to travel with bodyguards and instead relying on his tight-knit management team, whom he considers family.(www.naija247news.com).