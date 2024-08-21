Dangote Refinery Testing Gasoline Production, Full Operation Expected Mid-September

NEW YORK, Aug 21 – Nigeria’s 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery is currently conducting test runs for gasoline production, with full-scale operations anticipated by mid-September, according to industry monitor IIR Energy.

The $20 billion refinery, constructed by Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, on the outskirts of Lagos, began operations in January after several delays. Initially, the refinery had aimed to commence gasoline production by May, with a revised target for deliveries in July. So far, the refinery has only produced diesel and other distillate fuels.

IIR Energy noted that further extensions are possible. Attempts to reach Dangote for comment were unsuccessful.

Once fully operational, the Dangote refinery is expected to significantly disrupt the Europe-to-Africa fuel trade and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined products.