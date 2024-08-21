Menu
BUA to Expand Wheat Flour Milling Capacity

By: Chukwu Azochukwu

Date:

August 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

BUA Foods Plc has signed an agreement with a Turkish flour milling equipment manufacturer, IMAS, to build four wheat and flour milling factories with a cumulative milling capacity of 3200 tonnes per day.

The BUA Foods Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Adewunmi Desalu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the move was part of the company’s strategic expansion plans into new markets since its debut on the Nigerian exchange.

According to Desalu, the new factories are expected to provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and capabilities to deliver more high-quality products that will contribute towards addressing food challenges in Nigeria.

The agreement was signed during a formal ceremony on Tuesday attended by top executives from BUA Foods and IMAS.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, BUA Foods Plc Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said, “This partnership with IMAS is a testament to our dedication to improving food security in Nigeria. These new factories will significantly boost our capacity to continue to produce high-quality flour products while helping to create additional job opportunities across the country.”

“This investment is a step towards our target of increasing our share of the Nigerian flour market. The addition of four mills will enable us to produce high-quality flour thereby offering us the flexibility to address various potential flour needs.”

Also commenting, Vice President of IMAS, Mustafa Ozdemir, said, “We at IMAS are happy to again contribute to BUA Foods expansion drive aimed at ensuring that more people in Africa have access to affordable and healthy food. ”(www.naija247news.com).

