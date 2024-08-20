Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Urgent action needed to save millions of children from malnutrition in N/East – UN

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Urgent action is needed to save millions of children from malnutrition in the North East, Mr Mohamed Fall, Nigeria’s Resident Coordinator, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) has said.

Fall made this known on Monday when he visited the Stabilisation Centre, a Hospital dedicated for treatment of malnourished children as part of activities to commemorate World Humanitarian Day (WHD2024) in Yola, Adamawa.

The theme of the 2024 celebration is: #Act for Humanity.

According to the UN-OCHA, 4.8 million people are projected to be food insecure during the lean season, with 230,000 children at risk of life threatening severe acute malnutrition.

A lean season response plan seeking 306 million US dollars to alleviate the crisis is only 30 per cent funded.

” It is only befitting that as we mark the 2024 World Humanitarian Day, we should all stand in solidarity with the little children whose lives are on the line.

”With mothers who are struggling to feed their children, boys and girls who are missing out on a childhood.

”Because they have been forced by circumstances to take on adult roles to help their families make ends meet, these people need our collective humanity,”he said.

He therefore called on partners to address the severe food insecurity and malnutrition which is affecting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The coordinator emphasised that stakeholders and agencies of government should mobilise resources to support humanity and help the children in need.

” I visited a stabilisation centre for malnourished children that is run by the government and supported by the International Rescue Committee and UNICEF here in Yola.

”The scenes I saw were heart wrenching because I saw babies fighting for their lives, it is unconscionable that we should see this level of suffering today.

”We must stand together to act for humanity to make sure that we can put an end to their plight,” he said.

He expressed worries about the ability of families to bear the cost of treatment hence the need for collective action to support humanity.

”Malnutrition also comes at an enormous cost to children’s physical and intellectual development, meaning that they may never reach their full potential.

“I met mothers who were both hopeful and worried. They are hopeful that

their children will get better soon but they are also worried that their children may get sick once again.

”Because they can’t access enough nutritious food to sustain their health and I share their worries.

”Our ability to support these efforts is rapidly diminishing because the resources that we saw mobilised for the COVID 19 response, and the global solidarity are no longer there.

He however expressed optimism with the Federal and state government’s support to address the situation.

”What gives me hope is that the state government working with development partners can bring hope to people in need.

”So, For me, the humanitarian space is one of the main spaces where humanity has its true expression.

”It is a space where you see humanitarian actors risking their lives to save other people’s lives, to reduce vulnerability, to protect and to help

people get back on their feet,” he said

A medical practitioner in the centre Sani Mohammed who was part of the team that took the UN Coordinator around the facility said, the centre received an average of ninety six thousand patients annually within and outside the State. (NAN).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG to begin crude oil sales in Naira October 1
Next article
ASUU Gives 21-day strike notice to FG
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Destiny Etiko debunks alleged affair with Omotola Jolade’s husband

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous actress Destiny Etiko has addressed...

NNPC denies paying Fuel subsidy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...

Fuel scarcity: We’ll supply only what we have – Oil marketers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Petroleum Oil marketers in Nigeria have...

Nigerian Man Arrested In New York For Role In $10 million Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Fraud Scheme

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 40-year-old Nigerian man was arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Destiny Etiko debunks alleged affair with Omotola Jolade’s husband

Lifestyle News 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous actress Destiny Etiko has addressed...

NNPC denies paying Fuel subsidy

Oil & Gas 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...

Fuel scarcity: We’ll supply only what we have – Oil marketers

Oil Markets 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Petroleum Oil marketers in Nigeria have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Destiny Etiko debunks alleged affair with Omotola Jolade’s husband

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363