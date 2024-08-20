Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Tinubu Criticized for $100 Million Airbus A330 Jet Purchase Amid Nigeria’s Economic Crisis

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu traveled to France on Monday aboard a newly acquired Airbus A330 business jet, drawing widespread criticism as the country grapples with a severe cost-of-living crisis. The aircraft, registered to the Nigerian Air Force, was purchased last month for $100 million, according to Premium Times. The jet’s acquisition has sparked outrage, particularly on social media, where it has been labeled insensitive given the nation’s economic struggles.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The outcry comes as Nigeria faces its highest inflation rate in 28 years, with June’s figure hitting 34.2% before a slight decline to 33.4% in July. The cost of living has soared, with fuel prices more than doubling after Tinubu’s removal of gasoline subsidies, and the naira has depreciated by 70% since June 2023.

Peter Obi, the second runner-up in the 2023 presidential election, condemned the purchase, stating it demonstrates a “horrifying economic hardship” and a failure of leadership. The criticism follows deadly protests on August 1, where at least 21 people were killed during clashes with security forces, highlighting the growing unrest in Africa’s most populous nation, where nearly half the population lives in extreme poverty.

The Airbus A330, which was previously owned by Midroc Aviation, was acquired from AMAC Aerospace, according to planespotters.net. This addition to the presidential fleet has further fueled the debate on the government’s priorities amid Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s SEC to License Crypto Providers as Adoption Surges, With $56.7 Billion in Transactions
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s SEC to License Crypto Providers as Adoption Surges, With $56.7 Billion in Transactions

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to...

Destiny Etiko debunks alleged affair with Omotola Jolade’s husband

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous actress Destiny Etiko has addressed...

NNPC denies paying Fuel subsidy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...

Fuel scarcity: We’ll supply only what we have – Oil marketers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Petroleum Oil marketers in Nigeria have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s SEC to License Crypto Providers as Adoption Surges, With $56.7 Billion in Transactions

Fin-tech 363
Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to...

Destiny Etiko debunks alleged affair with Omotola Jolade’s husband

Lifestyle News 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous actress Destiny Etiko has addressed...

NNPC denies paying Fuel subsidy

Oil & Gas 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s SEC to License Crypto Providers as Adoption Surges, With $56.7...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 363