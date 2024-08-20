Tinubu Criticized for $100 Million Airbus A330 Jet Purchase Amid Nigeria’s Economic Crisis

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu traveled to France on Monday aboard a newly acquired Airbus A330 business jet, drawing widespread criticism as the country grapples with a severe cost-of-living crisis. The aircraft, registered to the Nigerian Air Force, was purchased last month for $100 million, according to Premium Times. The jet’s acquisition has sparked outrage, particularly on social media, where it has been labeled insensitive given the nation’s economic struggles.

The outcry comes as Nigeria faces its highest inflation rate in 28 years, with June’s figure hitting 34.2% before a slight decline to 33.4% in July. The cost of living has soared, with fuel prices more than doubling after Tinubu’s removal of gasoline subsidies, and the naira has depreciated by 70% since June 2023.

Peter Obi, the second runner-up in the 2023 presidential election, condemned the purchase, stating it demonstrates a “horrifying economic hardship” and a failure of leadership. The criticism follows deadly protests on August 1, where at least 21 people were killed during clashes with security forces, highlighting the growing unrest in Africa’s most populous nation, where nearly half the population lives in extreme poverty.

The Airbus A330, which was previously owned by Midroc Aviation, was acquired from AMAC Aerospace, according to planespotters.net. This addition to the presidential fleet has further fueled the debate on the government’s priorities amid Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges.