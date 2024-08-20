Stock Market Declines by 1.36% as Dangote Cement Sheds Weight

August 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed lower as Dangote Cement sheds 10.00% of its price value.

The All Share Index dropped by 1.36% to close at 95,779.79 points from the previous close of 97,100.31 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.36% to close at N54.382 trillion from the previous close of N55.132 trillion, thereby shedding N750 billion.

An aggregate of 3.546 billion units of shares were traded in 9,291 deals, valued at N7.649 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 31 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CUTIX, RTBRISCOE and Sky Aviation led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N2.84, N1.87 and N26.40 respectively.

OANDO, FTN Cocoa and TANTALIZER among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.90%, 9.57% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Dangote Cement led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N532.00 from the previous close of N591.10.

Secure Electronic Technology and African Prudential among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.76% and 9.68% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 59.6 million units of its shares in 338 deals, valued at N2.7 billion.

Wema Bank traded about 25 million units of its shares in 465 deals, valued at N155 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 25 million units of its shares in 647 deals, valued at N471 million.(www.naija247news.com).