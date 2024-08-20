Menu
NNPC Reports 28% Increase in Annual Net Profit, Declares ₦2.1 Trillion Dividend

ABUJA, Aug 19 – Nigeria’s state oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), announced a 28% increase in its annual net profit, reaching ₦3.297 trillion ($2.14 billion). The company also declared a dividend of ₦2.1 trillion.

“Despite the inherent challenges in our operational and economic environment, we have improved the productivity and financial performance of this great company,” said Chief Financial Officer Umar Ajiya.

NNPC revealed that it is targeting a crude oil production rate of 2 million barrels per day by the end of the year. This goal follows recent advancements in combating crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, with Nigeria’s oil output rising to between 1.6 million and 1.7 million barrels per day, according to Navy Chief Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

NNPC, which has been profitable since 2020 after years of losses, plans to announce its initial public offering (IPO) once it receives approval from shareholders and the board.

The company’s transition to a commercial entity, initiated by the government, has been credited with driving profitability and enhancing accountability.

