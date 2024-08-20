NLC leaders hold emergency meeting over terrorism financing allegation

August 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), including the organization’s President Joe Ajaero, are converging at the NLC headquarters in Abuja for an urgent National Executive Council meeting.

The gathering comes in the wake of a summons issued by the Nigerian Police Force, ordering Ajaero to appear for questioning over serious allegations, including terrorism financing, treasonable felony, and cybercrime

The police summons, which demands Ajaero’s presence by 10:00 AM today, was contained in a letter dated August 19, 2024. The letter, signed by ACP Adamu Muazu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team, warned that a warrant for Ajaero’s arrest would be issued if he failed to comply.

“This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime in which you have been implicated,” the letter reads. It further instructed Ajaero to report to the specified location in Abuja for an interview related to the ongoing investigation.

The emergency meeting at the NLC headquarters is expected to address the unfolding situation, with union leaders likely strategizing on how to respond to the police action. The NLC, under Ajaero’s leadership, has been at the forefront of advocating for workers’ rights, and the current circumstances are seen as a significant challenge to the organization’s leadership.

This development has raised concerns within labor circles and among the public, as it comes against the backdrop of recent tensions between the NLC and the government.(www.naija247news.com).