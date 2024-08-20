Nigeria’s SEC to License Crypto Providers as Adoption Surges, With $56.7 Billion in Transactions

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to issue its first licenses for digital and tokenized assets this month, aiming to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the virtual asset market while safeguarding investors. This move comes as Nigeria witnesses a significant surge in crypto adoption, with transaction volumes reaching $56.7 billion in June 2023, a 9% increase from the previous year, according to Chainalysis.

Director-General Emomotimi Agama emphasized the importance of supporting the nation’s youth in harnessing the benefits of fintech, noting that the market size is both vast and rapidly expanding. The SEC’s initiative aligns Nigeria with other jurisdictions such as the European Union and South Africa, which have also begun regulating the crypto space following a global push for better oversight after the 2022 market crash.

Despite past government crackdowns, including a ban on banks supporting crypto transactions and actions against Binance Holdings, Nigerian tech-savvy youth have continued to engage in crypto trading on platforms like Bitkoin Africa and Quidax. The SEC aims to formalize these activities to better monitor and control the market, ensuring that cryptocurrencies are not used to manipulate the naira, which has depreciated significantly since last year.