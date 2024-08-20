Lagos Police Confirm Death of Man Undergoing 19 Days Dry Fasting

August 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 58-year old unnamed man while embarking on a spiritual fasting.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed this to News Agency on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened in Alagbado axis of the state on Monday at about 600 am.

He said the deceased younger brother, whose name was not also mentioned, reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division at about 7pm on Monday.

According to him, the younger brother said his brother died while allegedly undergoing 19 days dry fasting.

Hundeyin said, “No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial”(www.naija247news.com).