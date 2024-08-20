House Committee Urges AMCON to Intensify Recovery of ₦5 Trillion Debt, Calls for Broader Government Support

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Ancillary Institutions, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze, has called on the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to intensify its efforts in recovering the ₦5 trillion outstanding debt owed to the corporation.

Eze emphasized the need for a more aggressive approach to debt recovery and urged all federal government agencies to join forces with AMCON in this critical mission.

Speaking at a retreat held in Enugu with the theme “Revitalising Asset Management for Economic Stability: Exploring Policy Changes and Legislative Support for AMCON,” Eze stated that successful debt recovery would significantly improve the government’s fiscal position and support the delivery of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Addressing AMCON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Alade, Eze urged the corporation to be more proactive in its recovery strategy, ensuring that no obligor is allowed to evade their responsibilities, regardless of their social status or position. He stressed that the new AMCON management must confront the reality of debt recovery, which requires a steadfast approach to enforcing the corporation’s mandate.

“The success of AMCON’s mandate is not the responsibility of one institution alone; it requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, including the government, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, security agencies, and the private sector,” Eze said. He further encouraged AMCON to disregard the social status of debtors in enforcing recovery actions, even stating, “If you find my name on the list of AMCON obligors, please, come after me.”

Eze highlighted the importance of continuous reassessment of strategies in response to the rapidly evolving economic landscape, both globally and domestically. He noted that the retreat provided an opportunity to reflect on AMCON’s progress, identify areas for improvement, and align efforts to ensure the corporation remains a key player in Nigeria’s economic stability.

In his remarks, Alade, represented by AMCON’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Lucky Adaghe, acknowledged the complexities of debt recovery in the current economic climate, citing high inflation and currency fluctuations as significant challenges. He expressed confidence that ongoing economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, would eventually boost debt recovery efforts.

Despite the challenges, Alade assured the committee of AMCON’s commitment to its mandate but noted that some amendments to the AMCON Act have yet to be fully implemented due to government bureaucracy. He called for continued legislative support to ensure that AMCON has the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of asset management and achieve its objectives.