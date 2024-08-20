Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

House Committee Urges AMCON to Intensify Recovery of ₦5 Trillion Debt, Calls for Broader Government Support

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Ancillary Institutions, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze, has called on the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to intensify its efforts in recovering the ₦5 trillion outstanding debt owed to the corporation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Eze emphasized the need for a more aggressive approach to debt recovery and urged all federal government agencies to join forces with AMCON in this critical mission.

Speaking at a retreat held in Enugu with the theme “Revitalising Asset Management for Economic Stability: Exploring Policy Changes and Legislative Support for AMCON,” Eze stated that successful debt recovery would significantly improve the government’s fiscal position and support the delivery of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Addressing AMCON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Alade, Eze urged the corporation to be more proactive in its recovery strategy, ensuring that no obligor is allowed to evade their responsibilities, regardless of their social status or position. He stressed that the new AMCON management must confront the reality of debt recovery, which requires a steadfast approach to enforcing the corporation’s mandate.

“The success of AMCON’s mandate is not the responsibility of one institution alone; it requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, including the government, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, security agencies, and the private sector,” Eze said. He further encouraged AMCON to disregard the social status of debtors in enforcing recovery actions, even stating, “If you find my name on the list of AMCON obligors, please, come after me.”

Eze highlighted the importance of continuous reassessment of strategies in response to the rapidly evolving economic landscape, both globally and domestically. He noted that the retreat provided an opportunity to reflect on AMCON’s progress, identify areas for improvement, and align efforts to ensure the corporation remains a key player in Nigeria’s economic stability.

In his remarks, Alade, represented by AMCON’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Lucky Adaghe, acknowledged the complexities of debt recovery in the current economic climate, citing high inflation and currency fluctuations as significant challenges. He expressed confidence that ongoing economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, would eventually boost debt recovery efforts.

Despite the challenges, Alade assured the committee of AMCON’s commitment to its mandate but noted that some amendments to the AMCON Act have yet to be fully implemented due to government bureaucracy. He called for continued legislative support to ensure that AMCON has the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of asset management and achieve its objectives.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Owes NNPC $4.9 Billion in Fuel Subsidy Debt, Report Reveals
Next article
Stock Market Declines by 1.36% as Dangote Cement Sheds Weight
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Alleged Terrorism: Police invite NLC President Ajaero for Interrogation

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police has invited Joe Ajaero,...

Mpox cases in Nigeria decline in recent weeks – NCDC

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

FG offers dollar denominated FGN bond valued at $500m for subscription

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has offered one...

Naira Depreciates to N1,600/$ in Parallel Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Alleged Terrorism: Police invite NLC President Ajaero for Interrogation

Nigeria Metro News 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police has invited Joe Ajaero,...

Mpox cases in Nigeria decline in recent weeks – NCDC

Health news 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

FG offers dollar denominated FGN bond valued at $500m for subscription

FGN Bonds 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has offered one...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Alleged Terrorism: Police invite NLC President Ajaero for Interrogation

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363