Destiny Etiko debunks alleged affair with Omotola Jolade’s husband

August 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous actress Destiny Etiko has addressed rumors of an alleged romantic relationship with Matthew Ekeinde, husband of veteran actress Omotola Jalade.

The rumors, which circulated widely, claimed that Matthew gifted Destiny Etiko a luxury vehicle, fueling speculation about their alleged affair.

Etiko fired back at the allegations during an Instagram Live session, labeling them as completely false and malicious. She claimed the rumors were intentionally spread to damage her reputation.

She added that everything she owns, she worked hard for and not attributed to a man.

Destiny Etiko said:

“If you want to withhold the blessings of God in somebody else’s life and you want to grow, it is impossible. Before, you guys had always spoken ill about me. Do men give money? Even If they do, I do not know.

“I worked for 99.9% of all I have. I don’t know why some people are bitter, perhaps they are scared. I always buy a car on most of my birthdays because I love to change my car every year.

“Some bitter people just sat down and brought the pictures that I took with Omotola’s husband over four years ago when I was on a flight and he was the pilot, so some people were snapping pictures with me. He asked what was happening and they told him I was an actress.

“He looked and I greeted him with the respect of a senior colleague’s husband. I asked him to let us take a selfie because of the respect. We went there and took a selfie and that was it.”(www.naija247news.com).