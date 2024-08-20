Menu
CBN Governor Cardoso looks away as Nigeria’s Commercial Banks besiege own treasury to grow profit

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Outrage as Nigerian banks besiege own treasury to grow profit

Some Nigerian banks are in desperate but dangerous move for profit growth.

They are abandoning organic growth by finding solace in sourcing funds (for fees) from their treasury departments just to grow bottom-lines.

This trend is as their supervisors’ demand for profit growth increases in push to impress shareholders.

Bank Treasury is the backbone of the organisation. They ensure that the bank functions in compliance with all banking regulations and is not caught off guard during any crisis while also aiming for maximum return on investment.

An informed banking source who spoke with this medium confirmed this trend, making reference to a tier 2 bank, adding that it is what the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must watch.

The source further noted that the trend became common among the branch managers close to the headquarters “as they unhealthily competed for profit because customer deposits remained limited due to the economy”.

A bank’s markets division, also known as its Treasury, is part of its wholesale banking business.

It is a highly specialised area that seeks to meet institutional and corporate customers’ investment and risk coverage needs.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned deposit money banks against some financial market manipulation moves it spotted during an ongoing investigation of the operation of the lender of last resort under Godwin Emefiele.

The apex bank said it remained committed to transparency and a well-functioning financial market. It also encourages market participants to carry out their legitimate businesses in compliance with rules and regulatory guidance.

