Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Alleged Terrorism: Police invite NLC President Ajaero for Interrogation

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police has invited Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for interrogation on charges related to alleged “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”

Mr Benson Upah, NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Upah said Ajaero was summoned via a letter dated August 19 and signed by ACP Adamu Mu’azu on behalf of Commissioner of Police, Intelligence.

The letter, according to Upah, stated that Ajaero’s name was mentioned in an on-going investigations connected to the alleged criminal offences.

“Accordingly, the letter directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00 threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report,” he said.

Upah said a personal message was also sent to Ajaero by one SP Moshood stating: “We were at the Labour House to submit this (letter of invitation), but the place was locked sir”.

Upah said NLC found the development curious because there were workers in the office till 6p.m. and Ajaero was not addressed by his official title of President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Clearly, the last has not been heard about the raid on the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Preceding the raid, Congress had advised government to dialogue with the organisers of the protest even as Congress had clearly stated it was not part of the protest.

“Congress criticised the police for the high casualty rate during the protest,” he said.

Upah added: “Congress in its NEC communique after the raid expressed outrage at the behaviour of the police and demanded for an apology from both the police and government.

“At its world press conference last Thursday, Congress had raised an alarm that should anything happen. to the leadership of the Congress or any of its members, the police should be held accountable.

“The question on the lips of those in the know is, who wants Joe Ajaero out of circulation”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mpox cases in Nigeria decline in recent weeks – NCDC
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Mpox cases in Nigeria decline in recent weeks – NCDC

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

FG offers dollar denominated FGN bond valued at $500m for subscription

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has offered one...

Naira Depreciates to N1,600/$ in Parallel Market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated...

Stock Market Declines by 1.36% as Dangote Cement Sheds Weight

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mpox cases in Nigeria decline in recent weeks – NCDC

Health news 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

FG offers dollar denominated FGN bond valued at $500m for subscription

FGN Bonds 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has offered one...

Naira Depreciates to N1,600/$ in Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 363
August 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Mpox cases in Nigeria decline in recent weeks – NCDC

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363