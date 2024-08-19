Menu
UBA Partners Aura by Transcorp, Rolls out Summer Deals for Customers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced a partnership with Aura by Tanscorp, which will see the roll out of exciting deals intended to make this year’s summer memorable for UBA customers across Africa.

The summer campaign, with the theme “#UBA Summer Memories,” runs from August 17 to September 7, 2024, and holds exclusive benefits and discounts for customers with UBA debit and prepaid cards.

As the name implies, #UBA Summer Memories has been loaded with irresistible benefits bound to wow customers who partake in this campaign, including a 10% discount on all bookings; one lucky customer will get a free night stay worth N150,000; five customers will win N20,000 discounts on their spa vouchers, ten customers will also get N15,000 discounts on apartment bookings, while another ten UBA customers will get N10,000 discount on hotel bookings.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke excitedly about the campaign and what the customers stand to gain, emphasised the bank’s commitment towards encouraging savings culture, recreation, lifestyle, and rewarding loyalty among its customers.

“That is why we would be offering our loyal customers travelling abroad for vacation up to 35% discount off their flights tickets, hotel bookings, shopping, and car rentals, as well as the chance to win other amazing prizes, when they make use of their UBA VISA or Mastercard Dollar Cards for transactions”, Fashola said.

He added, “This promotion underscores our commitment to enhancing the lifestyle of our customers. We recognize the importance of work and rest and as a bank that puts customers first in all we do, we are keen to make our customers enjoy both seasons with ease. By using the UBA Dollar cards to make payments this season, our customers will gain a lot of great benefits”.

Also speaking on the summer campaign, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, encouraged customers to share their beautiful summer memories on social media with the hashtag #UBASummerMemories for a chance to win a weekend staycation at a luxury resort.

She said, “We’re inviting our customers to share their summer experiences using the hashtag #UBASummerMemories across all social media platforms. This initiative aims to create a sense of community among our users and also offers them the chance to win more amazing prizes.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 35,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
