News Analysis

Tinubu Approves Use of NNPC Dividends for Petrol Subsidies and Halts 2024 Interim Dividends

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has granted approval for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to utilize the 2023 final dividends owed to the federation to offset the cost of petrol subsidies.

Additionally, the president has authorized the suspension of the 2024 interim dividend payments to the federation to enhance NNPC’s cash flow.

NNPC informed the president that due to the ongoing subsidy payments, it is currently unable to remit taxes and royalties into the federation account, citing this as a “subsidy shortfall/FX differential.”

A forecast from NNPC, as obtained by the newspaper, suggests that the total expenditure on petrol subsidies from August 2023 to December 2024 will reach N6.884 trillion.

Consequently, the company may be unable to remit N3.987 trillion in taxes and royalties to the federation account.

The specific amount of dividends that will be withheld or delayed has not yet been confirmed.

This story is still developing.

