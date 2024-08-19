Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market dips by 1.51%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange last week closed bearish as 46 equities shed their weights.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization dipped by 1.51% to settle at 97,100.31 points and N55.978 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.033 billion units of shares were traded in 45,157 deals, valued at N42.15 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 39 stocks gained against 46 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

RTBRISCOE led other gainers in the course of last week with 33.86% growth, closing at N1.70 from the previous close of N1.27.

TOTAL, Julius Berger, Guinea Insurance and University Press grew their share prices by 19.65%, 18.18%, 17.65% and 12.39% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: NASCON 11.59%, ETERNA OIL 11.11%, Dangote Sugar (10.76%), SFSREIT 9.96% and Champion Breweries 9.75% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

CUTIX led other price decliners, shedding 17.50% of its share price to close at N4.95 from the previous close of N6.00.

BUACEMENT, OANDO, LEARNAFRICA and CHAMS shed their share prices by 14.82%, 11.70%, 10.89% and 10.22% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CADBURY Plc (9.95%), Academy Press (9.03%), CWG (8.73%), DEAPCAP (8.51%) and International Breweries (7.95%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
